Brokerages Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) PT at $18.28

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.55.

PCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in PG&E by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 127,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. PG&E has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

