Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 6,135 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,126.67 ($77.76).

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($63.46) to GBX 5,100 ($64.73) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($73.61) to GBX 5,670 ($71.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,600 ($83.77) to GBX 6,400 ($81.23) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,200 ($78.69) to GBX 6,000 ($76.15) in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.8 %

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,828.50 ($61.28) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,008.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,498.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($56.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,406 ($81.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of £60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 823.28, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

About Rio Tinto Group

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($70.90), for a total transaction of £279.30 ($354.49). In other news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 500 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,921 ($62.46) per share, with a total value of £24,605 ($31,228.58). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($70.90), for a total transaction of £279.30 ($354.49). Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

