Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after buying an additional 246,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

MPW opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

