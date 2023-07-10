WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,145.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,145.88 ($14.54).

WPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,170 ($14.85) to GBX 1,230 ($15.61) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.99) to GBX 1,245 ($15.80) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,240 ($15.74) to GBX 1,260 ($15.99) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on WPP from GBX 890 ($11.30) to GBX 870 ($11.04) in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd.

Get WPP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 894 ($11.35), for a total value of £33,471.36 ($42,481.74). Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

WPP Trading Down 0.7 %

WPP Company Profile

WPP opened at GBX 808.20 ($10.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,334.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 713 ($9.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,082 ($13.73). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 869.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

(Free Report

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.