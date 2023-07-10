Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) vs. Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ) Financial Contrast

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Free Report) and Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ – Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sidus Space and Iridium World Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sidus Space -179.84% -214.31% -115.52% Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sidus Space has a beta of -1.49, indicating that its stock price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iridium World Communications has a beta of 3.64, indicating that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

9.7% of Sidus Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Sidus Space shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Iridium World Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sidus Space and Iridium World Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sidus Space $7.29 million 1.31 -$12.84 million ($0.73) -0.26 Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Iridium World Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sidus Space.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sidus Space and Iridium World Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sidus Space 0 0 1 0 3.00 Iridium World Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

About Iridium World Communications

In August 1999, Iridium World Communications Ltd. filed a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Court, and operated as a debtor-in-possession. Iridium World Communications, Ltd. was engaged in the ownership and participation in the management of Iridium LLC, its parent company, which owned Iridium Operating LLC (Iridium), as of March 31, 1999. Iridium operated as a global wireless telecommunications company. It enabled its customers to make and receive phone calls, and receive pages virtually anywhere in the world. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

