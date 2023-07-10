Morgan Stanley Cuts Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $28.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

