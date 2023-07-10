Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.07 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $340,900.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $404,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

