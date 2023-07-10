Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Securities downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.67.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $59.80 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $95,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

