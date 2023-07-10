Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Biocept Stock Up 9.5 %

BIOC opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $749,300.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Biocept has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

Institutional Trading of Biocept

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The medical research company reported ($32.73) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($10.29) million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

