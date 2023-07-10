Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Up 4.2 %
NYSE SPLP opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.31.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $445.37 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.56%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its position in Steel Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Partners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.