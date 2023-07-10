Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE SPLP opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $445.37 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.56%.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $162,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 145,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $162,633.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,531 shares of company stock valued at $520,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its position in Steel Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

