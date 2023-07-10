Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Insignia Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ ISIG opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.87. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.80.
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 103.74%. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Insignia Systems
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.
