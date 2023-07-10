Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Up 6.1 %

Rubicon Technology stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.78. Rubicon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.