FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other FreightCar America news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 12,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $36,659.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,114.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigris Felan Jose De acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,739 shares in the company, valued at $146,217. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,678 shares of company stock worth $109,057 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FreightCar America by 38,276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 1,210.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

