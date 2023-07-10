SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $39.40 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $597.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 141,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,501,000 after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 124,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 81,404 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,685,000 after buying an additional 554,900 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 174,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,078,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.