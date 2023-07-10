ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of RWLK stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.14.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 333.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ReWalk Robotics

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 81,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $56,372.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,649,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,326.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

