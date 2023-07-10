ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
ReWalk Robotics Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of RWLK stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.14.
ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 333.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.
