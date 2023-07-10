Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on QUOT. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Craig Hallum lowered Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Quotient Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Quotient Technology Price Performance

QUOT stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $372.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1,125.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $41,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

