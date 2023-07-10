Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Energous stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. Energous has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.57.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,521.31% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

About Energous

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Energous by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Energous by 963.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 181,699 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

