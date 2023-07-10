Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of Energous stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. Energous has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.57.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,521.31% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
