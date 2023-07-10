Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

CLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. Celestica has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.09.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 2,775.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Celestica by 48.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

