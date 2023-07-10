Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Inuvo to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

Inuvo ( NYSE:INUV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,643,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

