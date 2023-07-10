HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

HIVE stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $476.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $7.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 181.09%. The company had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 132.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 174.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 154.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

