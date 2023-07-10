LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
Shares of LIQT opened at $3.21 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.37.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.