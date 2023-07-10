LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of LIQT opened at $3.21 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LiqTech International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter.

(Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.