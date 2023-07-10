GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

GasLog Partners stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.35. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $99.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.76 million. Analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GasLog Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GasLog Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $3.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from GasLog Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $13.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 152.03%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at about $4,102,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 15.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 102,347 shares in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

