CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CIRCOR International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $56.13 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.80 million. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 34.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

