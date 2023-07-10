Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.43. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Marin Software by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 237,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

