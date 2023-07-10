InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE IHT opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.82.

Insider Activity at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,660.00 per share, with a total value of $7,320,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,933,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,369,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,660.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,933,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,369,260. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 500 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $935.00 per share, for a total transaction of $467,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,933,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,973,035. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,634 shares of company stock worth $9,744,945 in the last 90 days. 68.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

