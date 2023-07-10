Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

NYSE:DBD opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,191,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,309,000 after acquiring an additional 149,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 487,338 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 149,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,086 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,582,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 771,863 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

