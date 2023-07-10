Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance
NYSE:DBD opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.91.
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.
