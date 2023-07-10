Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $59.10.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 24.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,244 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $201,837,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ovintiv by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.