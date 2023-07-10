New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NYCB. Wedbush raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.04.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.36 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

