Wedbush Raises Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $30.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $24.70 on Friday. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

