Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ KC opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 34.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $271.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 163.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 18.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Further Reading

