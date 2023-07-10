Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $100.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,501.75 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.86. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 899,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 36.7% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 455,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,004,000 after purchasing an additional 122,345 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth $26,080,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,955.0% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 333,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 317,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 45.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 289,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 90,775 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Free Report)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.