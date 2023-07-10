Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stephens from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.57.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

KRUS opened at $100.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,501.75 and a beta of 1.92. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

