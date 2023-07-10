Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Increased to $415.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $394.83.

PH opened at $384.17 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $392.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.18. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.26%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% during the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 192,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,340,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

