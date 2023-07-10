Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $193.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.63.
Union Pacific Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $202.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.35. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after buying an additional 3,605,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Union Pacific by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,347,224,000 after buying an additional 2,349,841 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
