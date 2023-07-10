Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ARQT opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.58. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $118,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,575.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $112,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.