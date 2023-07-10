Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $127.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.33.

DY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.32. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $77.33 and a 1-year high of $122.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.