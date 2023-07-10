FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Receives $16.95 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.95.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FCBBF opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. It operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

