Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
In other Geron news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
GERN opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. Geron has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.87.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 91.38% and a negative net margin of 30,349.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
