Head to Head Analysis: STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Jushi and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 6 1 0 2.14 STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jushi presently has a consensus target price of $2.55, suggesting a potential upside of 459.21%. Given Jushi’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Jushi is more favorable than STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Jushi shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jushi and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -66.72% -161.43% -32.20% STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jushi and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $284.28 million 0.32 -$202.32 million N/A N/A STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft $3.84 billion 1.79 $292.15 million N/A N/A

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Jushi.

Summary

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft beats Jushi on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jushi

(Free Report)

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

STADA is a publicly traded, international company with a focus on the healthcare market, especially the pharmaceutical and in particular the generics market.

