OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Critical Analysis

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OptimizeRx and Mastercard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 1 6 0 2.86 Mastercard 0 2 18 0 2.90

OptimizeRx currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.36%. Mastercard has a consensus target price of $422.04, suggesting a potential upside of 8.58%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Mastercard.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $61.72 million 3.90 -$11.44 million ($0.79) -17.80 Mastercard $22.24 billion 16.57 $9.93 billion $10.01 38.83

This table compares OptimizeRx and Mastercard’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than OptimizeRx. OptimizeRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -22.79% -9.27% -8.77% Mastercard 42.33% 169.12% 27.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mastercard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mastercard beats OptimizeRx on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimizeRx



OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow. The company also offers Social Network Banner Messaging solution to deliver banner messaging to HCPs within their social network apps; Institutional Account-based Banner Messaging solution that provides its clients access to delivering banner messaging online and on the intranets of targeted health system accounts; and Financial Messaging solution, which provides prescribers visibility to branded copay offers and other patient support programs directly within their electronic health record and/or e-Prescribe systems. In addition, it provides Patient Engagement, a technology solution that provides digital messaging services through its cloud-based Mobile Health Messenger platform; HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform, which allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance; and Therapy Initiation Workflow, a group of digital solutions that focuses on accelerating patient access to treatments where time-consuming medical documentation is required of HCPs prior to pharmacies dispensing prescribed drugs. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

About Mastercard



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence solutions for parties to transact, as well as proprietary insights, drawing on principled use of consumer, and merchant data services. In addition, the company offers analytics, test and learn, consulting, managed services, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants. Further, it provides open banking and digital identity platforms services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

