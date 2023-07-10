Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN opened at $56.67 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

