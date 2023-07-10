Head to Head Contrast: IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) vs. Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Free Report) and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IronNet and Splunk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IronNet $27.26 million 0.87 -$111.01 million ($1.06) -0.20 Splunk $3.65 billion 4.73 -$277.86 million ($1.25) -83.53

IronNet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Splunk. Splunk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IronNet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

37.5% of IronNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Splunk shares are held by institutional investors. 38.6% of IronNet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Splunk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

IronNet has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Splunk has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IronNet and Splunk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IronNet -407.25% -1,927.77% -227.98% Splunk -4.56% N/A -1.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IronNet and Splunk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IronNet 2 0 0 0 1.00 Splunk 0 9 15 0 2.63

Splunk has a consensus price target of $117.80, indicating a potential upside of 12.82%. Given Splunk’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Splunk is more favorable than IronNet.

Summary

Splunk beats IronNet on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IronNet

IronNet, Inc. designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers. It also provides a suite of technologies that provide real-time threat assessment and updates, behavioral modeling, big data analytics, and proactive threat detection and response capabilities; and consulting and training programs to protect against current and emerging cyber-threats. The company's services include cyber operations center, governance and maturity, cybersecurity readiness, incident response, and training services. It serves enterprise, defense, healthcare, government, and energy and utilities industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia with additional offices in Raleigh, North Carolina; London, United Kingdom; and Singapore.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience. It also provides application programming interfaces, software development kits, and other interfaces that enables its network of third-party developers, partners, and customers to build content, including pre-built data inputs, workflows, searches, reports, alerts, custom dashboards, flexible user interface components, custom data visualizations, and integration actions and methods that configures and extends its solutions to accommodate specific use cases. In addition, the company offers adoption and implementation, education, and customer support services. It sells its offerings directly through field and inside sales, and indirectly through various routes to market with various partners. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

