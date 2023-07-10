Head to Head Contrast: Delic (OTCMKTS:DELCF) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Delic (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Free Report) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Delic and Fiverr International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fiverr International $338.64 million 2.82 -$71.49 million ($1.58) -16.08

Delic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fiverr International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

47.7% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Delic and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delic N/A N/A N/A Fiverr International -17.36% -23.92% -6.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Delic and Fiverr International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delic 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiverr International 0 3 4 0 2.57

Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $41.63, suggesting a potential upside of 63.81%. Given Fiverr International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Delic.

Summary

Fiverr International beats Delic on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delic

Delic Holdings Corp. provides various medicines and treatments in the United States and Canada. It operates The Delic, a creative platform that creates and hosts public discourse about psychedelic culture; Meet Delic, which organizes event to promote topics, such as safety and harm reduction, Hollywood, mental health and psychedelics, the power of integration, human performance, medicine, and other topics; Reality Sandwich, a public online education platform with approximately 10,000 pieces of content, including psychedelic guides, news, and culture; and Delic Radio, a podcast that discusses topics related to the psychedelic space with experts comprising discussions relating to news, science, culture, medicine, current affairs, and policy. The company also focuses on developing intellectual property through research and development for cannabis and psychedelics. In addition, it owns and operates two ketamine infusion treatment clinics; and thirteen ketamine infusion treatment clinics. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing solution; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

