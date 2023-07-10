Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) vs. KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Financial Analysis

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) and KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and KLX Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $321.00 million 1.88 $1.70 million $0.24 43.54 KLX Energy Services $868.90 million 0.19 -$3.10 million $2.00 5.12

Aris Water Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLX Energy Services. KLX Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLX Energy Services has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

45.3% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aris Water Solutions and KLX Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71 KLX Energy Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $13.86, indicating a potential upside of 32.60%. KLX Energy Services has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 139.26%. Given KLX Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KLX Energy Services is more favorable than Aris Water Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and KLX Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions 2.14% 4.35% 2.22% KLX Energy Services 3.02% -104.47% 6.45%

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals. The company also offers coiled tubing and nitrogen services; pressure control products and services; wellhead and hydraulic fracturing rental products and services; flowback and testing services; and wireline services. In addition, it offers toe sleeves; wet shoe cementing bypass subs; composite plugs; dissolvable plugs; liner hangers; stage cementing tools, inflatables, float and casing equipment; retrievable completion tools; cementing products and services; thru-tubing technologies and services; rig assist snubbing services; and acidizing and pressure pumping services. Further, the company provides production services comprising maintenance-related intervention services; production blow out preventers; mechanical wireline services; slick line services; hydro-testing services; premium tubulars; and other specialized production tools. It also provides intervention services consisting of technicians and equipment that are focused on providing customers engineered solutions to downhole complications. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

