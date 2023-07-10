Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target Raised to GBX 104 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 88 ($1.12) to GBX 104 ($1.32) in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deliveroo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.33) to GBX 110 ($1.40) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deliveroo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Deliveroo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 144 ($1.83) to GBX 159 ($2.02) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.00.

Deliveroo Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of DROOF stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

