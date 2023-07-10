Barclays Trims Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Target Price to GBX 53

Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 65 ($0.82) to GBX 53 ($0.67) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Currys from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 58 ($0.74) in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Currys Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DSITF opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. Currys has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.02.

Currys Company Profile

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

