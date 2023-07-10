Berenberg Bank Cuts Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Price Target to GBX 670

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.88) to GBX 670 ($8.50) in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNLPF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.88) to GBX 660 ($8.38) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 600 ($7.62) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.76) to GBX 750 ($9.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fresnillo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Fresnillo Stock Performance

FNLPF opened at $7.85 on Friday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

