QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day moving average is $119.06. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 56.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

