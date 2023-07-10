Berenberg Bank Cuts Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$44.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EDVMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($33.00) to GBX 2,350 ($29.83) in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.