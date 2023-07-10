TD Securities Cuts Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to C$210.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$210.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDNAF. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Tire to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Shares of CDNAF stock opened at $136.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.78. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.61.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

